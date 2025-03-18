Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.5684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.34. Julius Bär Gruppe’s payout ratio is 115.67%.
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.
