Katherine Stueland Sells 10,559 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $1,021,160.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,594.15. This represents a 41.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,078 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $96,416.32.

On Monday, March 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $258,707.63.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $4,858,161.60.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,407,709.08.

GeneDx stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.46. 668,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,654. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $115.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.91.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. On average, analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,337,000 after purchasing an additional 156,768 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,073,000 after buying an additional 582,619 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth about $48,458,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 546,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,970,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

