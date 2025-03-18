Katherine Stueland Sells 10,559 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $1,021,160.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,594.15. This represents a 41.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,078 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $96,416.32.
  • On Monday, March 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $258,707.63.
  • On Wednesday, January 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $4,858,161.60.
  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,407,709.08.

GeneDx Stock Performance

GeneDx stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.46. 668,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,654. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $115.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.91.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. On average, analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,337,000 after purchasing an additional 156,768 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,073,000 after buying an additional 582,619 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth about $48,458,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 546,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,970,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

