KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in February

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 587,100 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 13th total of 452,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,935.5 days.
KBC Group Stock Performance
Shares of KBCSF remained flat at $92.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 37 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $92.94.
KBC Group Company Profile
