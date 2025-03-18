KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in February

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 587,100 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 13th total of 452,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,935.5 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

Shares of KBCSF remained flat at $92.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 37 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $92.94.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company provides demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

