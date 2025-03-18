Kennondale Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,607 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,908,000 after buying an additional 406,287 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,126,000 after buying an additional 577,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,467,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,360,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 192,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

