Kennondale Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 1.0% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $174.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $236.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.