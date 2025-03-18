Kennondale Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,643 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 27,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.6 %
BUD opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
