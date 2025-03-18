Kennondale Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,643 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 27,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.6 %

BUD opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.