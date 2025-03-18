Kennondale Capital Management LLC Invests $129,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,151,000 after buying an additional 1,343,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,509,000 after buying an additional 685,995 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2,129.4% in the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 440,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after buying an additional 420,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after buying an additional 143,770 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $5,573,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised FMC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.14.

FMC Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FMC opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

