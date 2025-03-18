Kennondale Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,306 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

