Kennondale Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,601 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. PACCAR comprises about 1.3% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. This trade represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 2.0 %

PCAR stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.