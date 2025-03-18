Kennondale Capital Management LLC Takes $26.56 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,556,000. Markel Group comprises approximately 21.6% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,860.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,841.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,711.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,417.65 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,702.20.

Read Our Latest Report on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.