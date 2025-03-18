Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Kits Eyecare Stock Performance
Shares of Kits Eyecare stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. 13,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. Kits Eyecare has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $8.62.
About Kits Eyecare
