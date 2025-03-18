Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Kits Eyecare Stock Performance

Shares of Kits Eyecare stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. 13,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. Kits Eyecare has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $8.62.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. It manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. The company operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

