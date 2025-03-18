Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 10.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 421,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,991 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knife River by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Knife River by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Knife River Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $66.13 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

