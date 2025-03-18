Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Down 32.9% in February

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 466,300 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 694,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 221,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.74. 127,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,277. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $16.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 46.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 380,145 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

