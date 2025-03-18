Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Issues Earnings Results

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 64.55% and a negative net margin of 867.66%.

KRON stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 117,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

