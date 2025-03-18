Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Issues Earnings Results

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 64.55% and a negative net margin of 867.66%.
Kronos Bio Price Performance
KRON stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 117,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.60.
About Kronos Bio
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kronos Bio
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Trading Halts Explained
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.