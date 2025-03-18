Kujira (KUJI) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Kujira has a total market cap of $34.52 million and approximately $212,475.96 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82,718.74 or 1.00892784 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,248.58 or 1.00319319 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.31260621 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $202,709.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

