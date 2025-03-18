Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lantheus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.44 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,109 shares of company stock worth $5,105,606. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

