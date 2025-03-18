Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Announces Dividend of GBX 9.50

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 18.8% increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Law Debenture Trading Up 0.9 %

LON:LWDB traded up GBX 7.88 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 910.88 ($11.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,763. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 900.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 891.81. Law Debenture has a 1 year low of GBX 766 ($9.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 929 ($12.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Law Debenture (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The investment trust reported GBX 33.48 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Law Debenture had a net margin of 69.85% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

About Law Debenture

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

