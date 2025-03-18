Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 380,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

