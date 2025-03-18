Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 222 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.8% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.