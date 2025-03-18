Leelyn Smith LLC Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,785,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

