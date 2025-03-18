Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,604,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,118,000 after buying an additional 267,811 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,991,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after acquiring an additional 520,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,442,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,293,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250,764 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

