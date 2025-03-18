Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

