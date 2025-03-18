Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 22 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOO opened at $521.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $544.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

