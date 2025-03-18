Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 763 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 1.1% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,327,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,685,000 after purchasing an additional 566,772 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 1,951,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 319,857 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,323.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 233,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 228,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $7,729,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.87.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

