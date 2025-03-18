Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Purchases £41,250 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £825 ($1,071.57) per share, for a total transaction of £41,250 ($53,578.39).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £830 ($1,078.06) per share, for a total transaction of £41,500 ($53,903.10).

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Lindsell acquired 55 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £864.96 ($1,123.47) per share, with a total value of £47,572.80 ($61,790.88).

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Lindsell purchased 45 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £842.71 ($1,094.57) per share, for a total transaction of £37,921.95 ($49,255.68).

On Monday, January 20th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £822.40 ($1,068.19) per share, with a total value of £41,120 ($53,409.53).

On Friday, January 17th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £817.53 ($1,061.87) per share, for a total transaction of £40,876.50 ($53,093.26).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £807.60 ($1,048.97) per share, with a total value of £40,380 ($52,448.37).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 814 ($10.57). 253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 837.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 784.82. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 692 ($8.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 903.12 ($11.73). The company has a market capitalization of £162.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.56.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.