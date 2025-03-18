Lista DAO (LISTA) Price Hits $0.18

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Lista DAO has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Lista DAO has a market cap of $34.42 million and $12.20 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82,718.74 or 1.00892784 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,248.58 or 1.00319319 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 999,048,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,728,164 tokens. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 999,048,358.5370489 with 191,223,393.9546821 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.1818362 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $19,881,096.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

