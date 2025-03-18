Lithium Argentina (LAR) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Argentina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Argentina N/A -1.37% -1.08% Lithium Argentina Competitors -1,300.59% -11.20% -9.41%

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Argentina has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Argentina’s rivals have a beta of 0.43, meaning that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Argentina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Argentina N/A $1.29 billion 0.30 Lithium Argentina Competitors $6.48 billion $892.01 million -15.32

This table compares Lithium Argentina and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lithium Argentina’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lithium Argentina. Lithium Argentina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lithium Argentina beats its rivals on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Lithium Argentina Company Profile

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

