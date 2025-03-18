Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lithium Chile Trading Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:LTMCF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

