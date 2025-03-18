Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Lithium Chile Trading Up 4.3 %
OTCMKTS:LTMCF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.
About Lithium Chile
