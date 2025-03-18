Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 15th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, QuantumScape, Enovix, and Cabot are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies that focus on the extraction, processing, or production of lithium—a critical metal used predominantly in batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and renewable energy storage systems. Investors often view these stocks as a way to capitalize on the growing demand for battery technology and the global shift toward renewable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.98. 15,879,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,958,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.41. 2,761,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. Albemarle has a one year low of $67.23 and a one year high of $137.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $63.08. 2,725,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,111. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

SQM traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $43.14. 1,146,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,810. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQM

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.36. 8,169,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,340,068. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 4.45. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ENVX traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $7.65. 4,150,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,588. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.94. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Cabot (CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 370,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.63. Cabot has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBT

Featured Articles