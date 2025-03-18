LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.60 and a beta of 1.10. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in LivaNova by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

