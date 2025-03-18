Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Holdings Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,133 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,315.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,445,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,673,000 after buying an additional 1,385,493 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 700.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 748,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth $15,891,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

