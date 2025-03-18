Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $848.41 Million

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Lombard Staked BTC token can currently be purchased for $82,020.62 or 1.00934118 BTC on popular exchanges. Lombard Staked BTC has a total market cap of $848.41 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lombard Staked BTC has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,145.20 or 0.99856833 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Profile

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 20,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance. The official website for Lombard Staked BTC is www.lombard.finance.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 20,785.44403557. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 83,086.28510873 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $3,846,853.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lombard Staked BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lombard Staked BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

