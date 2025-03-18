Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.29 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 2.6% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

KMX opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

