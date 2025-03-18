Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,944,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LOW opened at $225.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

