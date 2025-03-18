Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.97. Lucid Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,209,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,452 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 4,301.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 249,500 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.