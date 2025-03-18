Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Lumentum from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2,235.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

