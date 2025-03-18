LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 129.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

