Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 6211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Makita Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Makita
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
