MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 11,352,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 46,077,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Macquarie upped their price target on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Compass Point cut MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

MARA Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 5.95.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $495,365.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,851,535.85. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MARA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

