Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.49 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 1.12%.

Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 stock remained flat at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Tuesday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.94. The firm has a market cap of £61.08 million, a PE ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 0.13.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

