McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Short Interest Update

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 378.0 days.
McPhy Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MPHYF remained flat at $1.05 during trading on Tuesday. McPhy Energy has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.
McPhy Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McPhy Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for McPhy Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McPhy Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.