McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Short Interest Update

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 378.0 days.

McPhy Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPHYF remained flat at $1.05 during trading on Tuesday. McPhy Energy has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

McPhy Energy Company Profile

McPhy Energy SA provides hydrogen production and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; hydrogen storage and transportation solutions; and fuel cell systems. It also develops hydrogen stations, and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

