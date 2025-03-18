Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 40,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 63,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Medallion Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Medallion Resources Company Profile

Medallion Resources Ltd. focuses on a rare earth element business. It is involving in processing monazite, a by-product mineral from heavy-mineral-sands mining operations. The company focuses on mid-stream separation and purification of rare earth oxides and salts based on ligand assisted displacement chromatography.

