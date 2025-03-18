Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 238,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MBGYY traded up C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.21. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of C$13.36 and a 52 week high of C$20.81.
Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.02 billion for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
