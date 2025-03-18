Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 238,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MBGYY traded up C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.21. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of C$13.36 and a 52 week high of C$20.81.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.02 billion for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBGYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercedes-Benz Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

