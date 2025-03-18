Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in February

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 434,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 925.3 days.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

MKGAF traded up $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $150.50. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 780. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $200.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.24.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

