Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in February

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 434,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 925.3 days.
Merck KGaA Stock Performance
MKGAF traded up $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $150.50. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 780. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $200.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.24.
About Merck KGaA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.