MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Tops $107.93 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $17.23 or 0.00020933 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $107.93 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00004325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00026446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00004053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,263,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,263,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 17.18685998 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 290 active market(s) with $8,826,122.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

