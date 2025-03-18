Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Up 22.5% in February

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Metso Oyj Stock Performance

OUKPY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. 2,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. Metso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

