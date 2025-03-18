MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.90, but opened at $58.86. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $58.10, with a volume of 306,100 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.79.

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

