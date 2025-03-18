MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $294.27, but opened at $283.20. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $278.95, with a volume of 2,709,108 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 855.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

