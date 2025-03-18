Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 26.24 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Midwich Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 1.70%.

Midwich Group Stock Performance

LON:MIDW traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 243 ($3.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,632. Midwich Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225 ($2.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 450.13 ($5.85). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of £244.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.66.

About Midwich Group

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

Featured Articles

