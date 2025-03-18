Millrose Properties, Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:MRP)

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRPGet Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

Shares of MRP stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,522. Millrose Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Carlos A. Migoya acquired 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $77,632.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $226,879.70. This trade represents a 52.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Garett Rosenblum acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $134,756.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,756. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

